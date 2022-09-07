Russians Flock to Belarus for Sanctions-Free Shopping Tourism

A growing number of Russians are choosing neighboring Belarus for their next vacation in a bid to access Western goods and financial services no longer available at home because of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike Russia, most foreign retailers and major payment companies retain a presence in ex-Soviet Belarus that is often dubbed the “last dictatorship in Europe.”

“Brands like H&M, Bershka and Pull & Bear left Russia but we [who travel to Belarus] can dress in them from head to toe,” said Yelena Shitikova, an executive at Arkhangelsk region travel agency Family Travel, which offers tours to Belarus.

“Everything there is working, there are no sanctions,” she added.

With multiple daily flights and trains between Moscow and Minsk, Belarus has become an increasingly popular destination for Russians looking to buy Western goods or open a bank account that will issue Visa or MasterCard debit cards no longer available in Russia.

Ruled by close Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus has been used as a staging area for Russian troops and missile launchers during the invasion of Ukraine. But — despite concerns voiced by Kyiv — Lukashenko has denied the Belarusian military has crossed into Ukrainian territory, allowing Minsk to avoid the most severe Western sanctions. –

There has been a more than 60% increase in bookings of tours to Belarus, Anna Ovsyanikina, who handles Belarus bookings for tour agency Delfin, was quoted as saying by the Association of Tour Operators in Russia last month.

Tour agency FUN&SUN launched four-day shopping tours to Belarusian capital Minsk priced from 16,750 rubles ($279) per person at the end of August.

“Tourists started going to Belarus more often and we also noticed that they are going shopping among other things, so we decided to offer this product,” a spokesperson for FUN&SUN told The Moscow Times.

“The demand was very high for the first trip and for the subsequent ones as well.”

Travel agent Shitikova said she fell in love with Belarus after visiting earlier this year.

Upon her return to Russia, she noticed an “unexpectedly high” demand for travel to the country and decided to offer special tours to her agency’s clients.