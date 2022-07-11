Moscow-Backed Authorities Say Foiled Attack in Southern Ukraine

Moscow-backed authorities of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson said Monday they had foiled an attack against their local leader.

In recent weeks, attacks against pro-Russian representatives have increased in the occupied southern Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

On Monday, the Moscow-backed administration claimed that its leader, Vladimir Saldo, narrowly escaped an attack.

An improvised explosive device was planted on one of his usual driving routes, which was supposed to detonate as he drove past, the administration said.

"Residents of Kherson, who discovered a suspicious object, promptly informed the Russian Armed Forces," the administration said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.