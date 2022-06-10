'Acquit Me,' Russian MH17 Suspect Tells Dutch Judges

A Russian suspect accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 told Dutch judges on Friday he had "nothing to do with the disaster," as the long-running trial concluded.

Oleg Pulatov is one of four men on trial in absentia for shooting down the jetliner in July 2014 as it passed over war-torn eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers on board.

The trial is being held in the Netherlands as the Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur and most of the victims were Dutch.

"I am not guilty. I have nothing to do with the disaster of July 17, 2014," Pulatov, said in a video statement played to the court.