Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine Convicts Two Russians for Shelling Villages

By AFP
Russian soldiers Alexander Ivanov and Alexander Bobykin, center, leave the courtroom after their trial hearing in Kotelva, northeastern Ukraine. Bernat Armangue / AP Photo / TASS

Two Russian soldiers were sentenced to more than 11 years in jail each on Tuesday after a court in central Ukraine found them guilty of firing artillery at civilian areas. 

The verdict after the trial in the Poltava region comes one week after another court, in the capital Kyiv, gave a 21-year-old Russian soldier a life sentence — the country's first judicial reckoning on Russia's invasion.

The servicemen convicted on Tuesday -- Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov -- were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months under legislation against "violating the laws and customs of war".

They were found guilty of firing Grad missiles on two villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region in the early days of the war.

Ukrainian news agency Interfax reported that both defendants had previously pleaded guilty. 

It said their legal defense had requested a more lenient sentence, claiming the soldiers had been following orders and acting under duress.

The verdicts this month against Russian servicemen are expected to be the first in a wave of trials. 

Ukraine says it has already opened thousands of war crimes probs since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent in his troops. 

Rights organizations have voiced hope that Ukraine's trials of Russian soldiers will be impartial and transparent.

After the conviction in Kyiv of 21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin, the Kremlin said it had not received any information about his case while his trial was underway.

Ukrainian lawyers representing the Russian servicemen say they have not been in contact with legal or military officials in Moscow.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

almost occupied

Russia Says 'Nearing' Full Control of Ukraine's Luhansk

Russia recognized the independence of the separatist republics shortly before launching the military action. 
'something to build on'

UN Urges Russia, Ukraine to Resume Peace Talks

UN urged Russia and Ukraine to "build on" coordination that enabled the evacuation operations from Mariupol in order to resume stalled peace talks.
tightening control

Signs Multiply Russia Seeks Control of South Ukraine

The Kremlin said it was important to ensure basic living conditions in Ukraine as signs multiplied that Moscow is moving to permanent occupation.
Big Mac To Go

McDonald’s Agrees Sale of Russian Restaurants to Siberian Oil Magnate

Govor already operates 25 of the chain’s restaurants in Russia.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.