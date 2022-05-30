Ukraine's Zelensky Tours Kharkiv as Donbas Fight Rages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited the city of Kharkiv, marking his first trip to eastern Ukraine since Russia invaded his country on Feb. 24.



Kharkiv, once the site of some of the war's fiercest fighting, now lays relatively quiet as Russia pushes for control of the Donbas region to the southeast.



But Russian forces remain within striking distance of the city and it has come under renewed Russian shelling in recent days.



Zelensky toured frontline positions as well as areas of Kharkiv damaged by Russia's invasion before presenting troops with medals.



Here are photos of the city during Zelensky's visit.