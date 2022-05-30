Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine's Zelensky Tours Kharkiv as Donbas Fight Rages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited the city of Kharkiv, marking his first trip to eastern Ukraine since Russia invaded his country on Feb. 24.

Kharkiv, once the site of some of the war's fiercest fighting, now lays relatively quiet as Russia pushes for control of the Donbas region to the southeast.

But Russian forces remain within striking distance of the city and it has come under renewed Russian shelling in recent days.

Zelensky toured frontline positions as well as areas of Kharkiv damaged by Russia's invasion before presenting troops with medals.

Here are photos of the city during Zelensky's visit.
Zelensky walked the streets of Kharkiv wearing a bulletproof vest.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
It is estimated that half of Kharkiv's pre-war population remains there. The city is the second-largest in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Kharkiv and its surrounding region lie across the border from Russia's Belgorod region.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
While Ukraine's army has pushed Russian forces back from Kharkiv, Moscow remains within striking distance of the city.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
During his visit, Zelensky paid a visit to Ukrainian troops stationed in the Kharkiv region and handed them state awards and other gifts.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
“Kharkiv region. The frontline positions of our military. I am endlessly proud of our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom,” Zelensky wrote on Facebook.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Zelensky described the situation in Kharkiv as "indescribably difficult" for the Ukrainian army.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
After visiting Kharkiv, Zelensky fired the city's security chief "for not working to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thinking only of himself."
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Over 2,200 buildings in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region have been destroyed in Russia's invasion, Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Surveying a broken-down Russian military vehicle on the side of the road.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
A Ukrainian servicewoman embraces a dog.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Holding a meeting in a bunker.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Loud explosions were heard in Kharkiv following Zelensky's visit, a signal that the city may still face more fighting to come.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
