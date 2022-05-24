Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Releases First Jehovah’s Witness Imprisoned for ‘Extremism’

jw-russia.org

A Danish Jehovah’s Witness has been released from Russian prison five years after he became the first member of the religious group to be jailed on extremism charges in Russia, the organization said Tuesday.

Dennis Christensen, 49, was arrested at a prayer meeting in the city of Oryol south of Moscow in May 2017, a month after Russia’s Supreme Court accused the Jehovah’s Witnesses of “propaganda of exclusivity” and labeled it a banned “extremist organization.”

An Oryol court sentenced Christensen to six years in prison in 2019.

With two years deducted from his sentence for time spent in pre-trial detention, he was released after spending a total of five years in Russian jail.

Some 62 of the 625 persecuted adherents of the pacifist Christian denomination have been sentenced to prison since Russia banned the group, according to the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia’s database.

International human rights NGOs have condemned Russia’s crackdown on the Jehovah’s Witnesses in recent years.

In the Soviet era, the group's refusal to take up arms and serve in the military led the state to prosecute followers for anti-communist activities by exiling thousands to Siberia.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses organization told The Moscow Times ahead of Christensen’s anticipated release that he is to be deported and should arrive in Denmark on Wednesday.

“Russian authorities have stopped Dennis from being released before, thus we remain cautiously optimistic,” it said Monday.

Read more about: Jehovahs Witnesses

Read more

BANNED RELIGION

Russia Detains Jehovah’s Witness ‘Elders’

Russia outlawed the Jehovah’s Witnesses as an “extremist” organization in April 2017.
release reversed

Russia Halts Early Release of Jehovah’s Witness Dennis Christensen

“It’s unknown what made the prosecution change its position,” the Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia said.
walking free

Russia Grants Early Release to Jailed Danish Jehovah’s Witness

The European Association of Jehovah's Witnesses called the court's move “a bold and honest act.”
CRACKDOWN ON WORSHIP

‘Extremist’ Jehovah’s Witness Jailed in Crimea

The case is the latest in a crackdown against the religious group, which Russia had banned.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.