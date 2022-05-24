Russia Releases First Jehovah’s Witness Imprisoned for ‘Extremism’

A Danish Jehovah’s Witness has been released from Russian prison five years after he became the first member of the religious group to be jailed on extremism charges in Russia, the organization said Tuesday.

Dennis Christensen, 49, was arrested at a prayer meeting in the city of Oryol south of Moscow in May 2017, a month after Russia’s Supreme Court accused the Jehovah’s Witnesses of “propaganda of exclusivity” and labeled it a banned “extremist organization.”

An Oryol court sentenced Christensen to six years in prison in 2019.

With two years deducted from his sentence for time spent in pre-trial detention, he was released after spending a total of five years in Russian jail.