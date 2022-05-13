Russia Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to U.K.

Russia has advised its citizens to “refrain” from traveling to the United Kingdom and from trying to obtain a British visa, citing what it called London’s “unfriendly” stance toward Moscow and long delays for visa applications.

In a statement Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the British Embassy in Moscow of prioritizing applications from Ukrainian refugees over those of Russian nationals, resulting in major visa processig delays.

Additionally, many Russian applicants are unable to pay their consular fees, as Russian banks have largely been cut off from global financial systems due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.