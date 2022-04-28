UN Chief Condemns ‘Absurdity’ of War in Ukraine Visit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday visited sites of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, decrying war as "an absurdity in the 21st century" and urging Russia to cooperate with an international investigation into atrocities.

Making his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Guterres toured several towns and villages outside Kyiv where Russian forces are accused of killing civilians.

"I imagine my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic," the UN chief said in Borodianka, a ruined town north-east of the Ukrainian capital.

"The war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil," he added.

In neighboring Bucha, where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes, some with their hands tied behind their backs, were discovered this month after a Russian withdrawal, Guterres backed an International Criminal Court investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

"I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept, to cooperate with the ICC," he implored the Kremlin.

The UN head will later meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Tuesday, he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, repeating calls for both Moscow and Kyiv to work together to set up "safe and effective" humanitarian corridors in war-torn Ukraine.

A UN representative to Ukraine said Thursday she was preparing for a "hopeful" evacuation from the encircled port city in south-eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv says civilians and injured fighters are trapped.

"The UN is fully mobilized to help save Ukrainian lives and to assist those in need," UN in Ukraine Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator Osnat Lubrani wrote on Twitter.

'Difficult weeks'

With the war, now into a third month and claiming thousands of lives, Kyiv has admitted that Russian forces are making gains in the east, capturing a string of villages in the Donbas region.

The first phase of Russia's invasion failed to reach Kyiv or overthrow Zelensky's government after encountering stiff Ukrainian resistance reinforced with Western weapons.

The campaign has since refocused on seizing the east and south of the country while increasingly using long-range missiles against west and central Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov conceded the country faces "extremely difficult weeks" as Moscow tries "to inflict as much pain as possible."

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday its forces had destroyed two arms and ammunition depots in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight with "high-precision missiles."

Its air force targeted 67 Ukrainian military sites while air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian fighter jet in the Lugansk region, the ministry added.