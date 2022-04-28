Russia Sees First Ukraine War Casualty on Home Soil — Reports

Russia has lost its first soldier on home soil since the start of the country’s war with Ukraine, local media reported Thursday.

Conscript Nikita Koshelev, 19, died when his base on the Ukrainian border came under bombardment, his friend Kirill Kulikov told news website NN.ru.

Koshelev’s relatives in the town of Arzamas in the Russian region of Nizhny Novgorod confirmed his death.

In an interview with NN.ru, Kulikov said that Koshelev had messaged his girlfriend about a possible cross-border attack. Writing on April 18, he reportedly told her, “we’ll be bombed.”