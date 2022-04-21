Holocaust Survivor Dies in Russia's War With Ukraine

Holocaust survivor Vanda Obiedkova has died in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, becoming the second survivor of the World War II Jewish genocide known to have died in Russia's nearly two-month war.

Obiedkova perished in besieged Mariupol at age 91 on April 4, according to the Orthodox Jewish Hasidic outreach group Chabad. She spent the last two weeks of her life immobile inside a freezing basement hiding from Russia's siege.

At the age of 10 in October 1941, Obiedkova witnessed Nazi forces entering her native Mariupol and arresting her mother, who was among thousands of Jews executed on the city’s outskirts. SS soldiers later detained Obiedkova, but family friends managed to convince them that she was Greek.

“Mama loved Mariupol, she never wanted to leave,” Obiedkova’s daughter Larissa said after fleeing the city.

Larissa and her husband buried Obiedkova under nonstop shelling in a public park near the Sea of Azov.