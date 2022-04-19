Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine: As It's Happening

An interior ministry sapper collects unexploded shell, grenades and other devices in Hostomel, close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky / AP Photo / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, forcing millions to flee for their lives and leaving thousands dead.

HIGH COSTS

U.K. Warns Russia Could Start Europe's 'Biggest War Since 1945'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any invasion of Ukraine would freeze Moscow out of global finance.
CRUCIAL CALL

Macron and Putin to Talk as Ukraine Front Line Grows More Volatile

The Kremlin insists it has no incursion plans, but its test-firing of nuclear-capable missiles Saturday did little to alleviate tensions.
ROSTOV DISPATCH

In the Closest Russian City to Ukraine’s Separatist Region, There Are Few Signs of Refugees

Rostov-on-Don should be gearing up for an influx of people after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics ordered an evacuation.
emergency influx

Russian Region Declares Emergency Over Ukraine Refugees

Pro-Russian separatist republics in eastern Ukraine ordered civilians to cross into Russia, accusing the Ukrainian army of preparing to try and retake...

