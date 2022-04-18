Russian Protester Charged for Quoting Anti-War Tupac Lyric

Police in central Russia charged an anti-war protester with “discrediting” the military for quoting American rapper Tupac on a poster.

Aynur Shayakhmetov staged the single-person picket at two landmarks in Ufa, the capital of the republic of Bashkortostan, the OVD-Info police-monitoring website reported Sunday.

Shayakhmetov was photographed holding up a banner with a line from Tupac’s 1993 platinum hit “Keep Ya Head Up” in front of the monument to Salavat Yulaev and outside the Bashkortostan concert hall, where he was detained.