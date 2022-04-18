Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Protester Charged for Quoting Anti-War Tupac Lyric

t.me/ovdinfolive

Police in central Russia charged an anti-war protester with “discrediting” the military for quoting American rapper Tupac on a poster.

Aynur Shayakhmetov staged the single-person picket at two landmarks in Ufa, the capital of the republic of Bashkortostan, the OVD-Info police-monitoring website reported Sunday.

Shayakhmetov was photographed holding up a banner with a line from Tupac’s 1993 platinum hit “Keep Ya Head Up” in front of the monument to Salavat Yulaev and outside the Bashkortostan concert hall, where he was detained.

“They have money for war but can’t feed the poor,” read his banner, signed “@2pac.”

Police released Shayakhmetov after filing administrative charges under a sweeping law against “fake news” about the military that Russia passed after invading Ukraine. 

He faces a maximum fine of 50,000 rubles ($600) on higher administrative charges.

Aggravated circumstances and a repeat offense within a year could lead to imprisonment for three to five years.

The “fake news” law’s swift passage has led to immediate arrests of a broad cross-section of public and private protesters, as well as dozens of independent news outlets suspending operations or being blocked by the authorities. 

Shayakhmetov is among at least 42 people who were detained in several Russian cities for anti-war actions over the weekend, OVD-Info said.

Read more about: Protest

Read more

final arguments

‘The Darker My Future, the Wider My Smile’: Student Protester Zhukov’s Closing Statement

Yegor Zhukov, 21, faces up to five years in prison over this summer's opposition protests in Moscow.
'moscow case'

‘There Will Be More Arrests’: New Opposition Protesters Face Trial

Criminal prosecutions stemming from this summer's Moscow opposition rallies continue to roll in.
Sensitive topic

French Sociologist Banned From Russia for 10 Years Ahead of Yellow Vest Lecture

“One thing is clear: The system lost its head,” she said of the decision.
Free Speech Arena

Is a Sports Website Russia’s Most Vibrant Forum for Free Expression?

On Sports.ru, users discuss sports but they also spar over politics, economics, even identity.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.