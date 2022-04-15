Russia Arrests Alleged Co-Founder of World’s Largest Darknet Marketplace

Russia has arrested the alleged co-founder of dark web platform Hydra a week after U.S. and German authorities said they shut down what they called the world’s largest illegal darknet marketplace.

German police said this month it took control of Hydra’s Germany-based servers and seized $25 million in bitcoin assets. The U.S. Justice named Dmitry Pavlov, 30, as the administrator of Hydra’s servers in its criminal charges.

Pavlov had said he was unaware of the charges and maintained his innocence.

“We are a hosting company and have all the necessary communications licenses. We don’t administer any sites but only provide servers for rent as intermediaries,” he told the BBC’s Russian service last week.

Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court ruled to detain D. Pavlov ahead of trial on charges of large-scale drug trafficking, according to the court’s database.