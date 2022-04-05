Zelensky Urges Tougher Western Response to Russian 'War Crimes'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will press the UN Security Council on Tuesday for tougher sanctions aimed at forcing Russia to abandon its war against his country, as outrage grows against Moscow over the alleged slaughter of civilians.

Western officials have already promised new measures this week targeting Russia's oil and coal exports, which are helping President Vladimir Putin pay for the invasion he launched nearly six weeks ago.

And Denmark and Italy became the latest European nations to expel a group of Russian "intelligence officers" registered as diplomats, following France and Germany on Monday.

The moves follow the harrowing discoveries of scores of bodies in Bucha and other towns near Kyiv as Russian troops retreated to regroup in the east.

Most of the bodies have been found in civilian clothes. Ukrainian officials have said some had their hands bound behind their backs.

Zelensky has denounced "war crimes" and attempted "genocide" and appealed for more Western weapons and defense aid, saying they could have helped save innocent lives.

"The sanctions response to Russia's massacre of civilians must finally be powerful," he said in a Telegram video posted late Monday after touring the devastated streets of Bucha.

"But... did hundreds of our people have to die in agony for some European leaders to finally understand that the Russian state deserves the most severe pressure?" he asked.

His address to the UN Security Council will be the first since the invasion began on Feb. 24, though it was not clear if it would be pre-recorded or live.

In Bucha, resident Olena told AFP she saw Russian soldiers shoot a man in cold blood as units of "brutal" older troops sowed fear in the town near Kyiv.

"Right in front of my eyes, they fired on a man who was going to get food at the supermarket," said Olena, 43, who did not wish to give her second name.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv this week alongside EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell.

More weapons en route?

Many in Ukraine however are bracing for further Russian bombardments especially in the east and south, and air raid sirens rang out overnight across much of the country.

Russian authorities have denied the charges of civilian killings in Bucha and other locations near the capital, with its Defense Ministry on Tuesday claiming they had been staged by Ukraine.

"Similar events are now being organized by the Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop and other cities," the Russian Defense Ministry said, referring to cities in northeastern Ukraine — without offering evidence to back up the assertion.