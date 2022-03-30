Russia’s Potential Drawdown from Kyiv Fractures Pro-War Voices at Home

Russia’s announcement that it would "drastically" scale down its military presence near the Ukrainian capital has triggered fears among pro-war factions at home that Russia is giving up on its goals. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin made the announcement Tuesday following Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul, saying the decision was made in an effort to “increase mutual trust” and create conditions for a peace deal. Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said Moscow would scale down its operations to the north of Kyiv and in the northern city of Chernihiv, 100 kilometers from the Russian border. The statements – the first signs of a possible de-escalation by Russia after more than a month of fighting – were met with frustration by pro-war Russians, who say the Kremlin’s stated goals of “denazifying” and “demilitarizing” Ukraine are far from achieved. “I myself was in a state of panic yesterday,” Alexander Prokhanov, a nationalist writer who has supported Russia’s war in Ukraine, told The Moscow Times of the news. “Today I feel better. The night was accompanied by heavy bombardment of Ukrainian targets throughout the country, from Lviv to Donetsk,” said Prokhanov, who said he sees the war as an effort to address the wounds left open by the Soviet collapse.

Much of the criticism was directly aimed at Medinsky. “Throughout the military operation and ongoing negotiations process, Medinsky made a few statements that bewildered many, even leading to hysteria in some cases,” Prokhanov continued. “I think we need to stock up on tape, to tape Medinsky’s mouth.” Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov also criticized Medinsky for being too soft on Ukraine in negotiations. “We will not make concessions, Medinsky made a mistake, what he did was not right,” Kadyrov said. Even some of the Kremlin’s most loyal propagandists, including state television anchor Vladimir Solovyov, were less than enthusiastic following the announcement. “No one is going to give up. It is worth remembering that every time Putin announced the withdrawal of troops from Syria, our grouping there only increased,” Solovyov said. Yet according to Alexei Mukhin from the Center for Political Information, a pro-Kremlin think tank, the decision to reduce military operations near Kyiv is a necessary step in bringing the “difficult” situation to an end. “This is certainly a positive signal. Russia is giving Ukraine a chance to resolve this difficult situation. For the sake of Ukraine more than anything, it is holding out an olive branch.”