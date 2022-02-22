Russia to Evacuate Diplomats From Kyiv

Russia on Tuesday said it would soon evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine to "protect their lives," after lawmakers allowed President Vladimir Putin to use force abroad.

"To protect the lives and safety [of diplomats], the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the near future," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that its diplomats have received threats and that its embassy and consulate has been under "repeated attacks."

"Ukraine has plunged deeper into chaos," the statement said.