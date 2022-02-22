Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Evacuate Diplomats From Kyiv

By AFP
Ukrainians protested in front of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv after Moscow recognized the independence of separatists in the east. EPA / TASS

Russia on Tuesday said it would soon evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine to "protect their lives," after lawmakers allowed President Vladimir Putin to use force abroad. 

"To protect the lives and safety [of diplomats], the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the near future," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that its diplomats have received threats and that its embassy and consulate has been under "repeated attacks." 

"Ukraine has plunged deeper into chaos," the statement said. 

Several Western embassies have relocated from Kyiv to the city of Lviv near the Polish border, as the U.S. and its allies have for months accused Russia of planning an attack on Ukraine. 

The announcement of evacuations came shortly after Russian parliament's upper house gave Putin permission to use the Russian army abroad. 

Putin on Monday recognised eastern Ukraine's separatist-held Donetsk and Lugansk regions as independent and signed agreements with them, opening the door for Russian military presence in the Western-backed country. 

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

post-soviet perspectives

Russians, Ukrainians Split on Views of Stalin – Poll

“Respect, indifference and sympathy toward Stalin prevail in Russia, while among Ukrainians it’s indifference and negative feelings.”
tense situation

Ukraine Denounces Russian 'Suppression' of Crimean Tatars

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the comments on the 77th anniversary of the deportation of the minority group under Joseph Stalin.
Eye for an eye

Putin Vows Response After Ally Probed for Treason in Ukraine

On Thursday, a court in Ukraine placed Medvedchuk on house arrest until July 9.
view from brussels

EU Says Russia Aims to ‘Integrate’ East Ukraine – Bloomberg

The EU paper reportedly points to local elections and Russian passports issued to Donbass residents as its supporting evidence. 

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.