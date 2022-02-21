Ukrainian Breakaway Region to Conscript Over-55s 'Voluntarily'

One of Ukraine’s two breakaway regions is recruiting men over 55 as part of a military mobilization amid renewed shelling that the pro-Russian separatists and Kyiv blame on each other.

An order published on the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic leader Leonid Pasechnik’s website Monday amends an earlier decree announcing the mobilization of able-bodied men aged 18 to 55.

“Carry out a conscription of male citizens over the age of 55 on a voluntary basis,” the amendment states.

It came as Europe’s monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine reported a massive spike ceasefire violations over the weekend.

Luhansk cabinet chief Sergei Kozlov linked the “voluntary mobilization” with “a large number of people willing to join the service” among men over 55.