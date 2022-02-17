Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

UK Warns Moscow Not to Recognise Breakaway Ukraine Regions

By AFP
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Aaron Chown/TASS

The UK government on Thursday warned the Kremlin against formally recognising two pro-Moscow separatist territories in Ukraine, days after the Russian parliament voted to urge President Vladimir Putin to do so.

"The Duma's request that Vladimir Putin recognises the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent shows flagrant disregard for Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

The agreements -- named after the Belarus capital where they were struck in 2014 -- sought to halt the war between the Ukraine government and the secessionists and remain the only existing framework for resolving the conflict peacefully.

"If this request were accepted, it would represent a further attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, signal an end to the Minsk process and demonstrate a Russian decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue," Truss said. 

"We urge Russia to end its pattern of destabilising behaviour against Ukraine and to implement the commitments it has freely signed up to, including the Minsk agreements."

Russia's parliament, the Duma, voted on Tuesday to urge Putin to recognise the independence of the two Ukrainian separatist regions, amid tensions with the West over Moscow's troop build-up nearby.

Russia has issued passports to hundreds of thousands of residents of the separatist-held enclaves, where Ukraine government troops have been battling insurgents in a conflict that has claimed more than 14,000 lives since 2014.

The Duma proposal prompted strong condemnation from the United States on Wednesday, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying it would "constitute a gross violation of international law".

Read more

‘MILITARY-TECHNICAL MEASURES’

Russia Will Be ‘Forced to Respond’ if U.S. Does Not Engage on Security Demands

The Kremlin called for legal guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO.
Heating Up

Threat of Russian Invasion of Ukraine 'Very High': Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high."
keeping score

Beijing Winter Olympics: Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

The Russian Olympic Committee team is currently placed ninth with 26 medals overall.
under pressure

Valieva Skating Scandal Casts Dark Cloud over Beijing 2022

The controversy over 15-year-old Kamila Valieva's presence at the Winter Olympics had sharply divided onlookers even before she took to the ice.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.