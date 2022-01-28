Ukraine Leader Urges West Not to Stir 'Panic' Over Russia Tensions

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday called on the West to avoid creating "panic" in the face of the Russian troop buildup on Ukraine's border.

"We don't need this panic," Zelensky told a news conference with foreign media.

He pointed to the need to "stabilise" Ukraine's already battered economy as he insisted he saw no greater threat now than during a similar massing of Russian troops last spring.

"Because of all these signals that tomorrow there will be war, there are signals even from respected leaders of states, they just say that tomorrow there will be war. This is panic — how much does it cost for our state?," he asked.