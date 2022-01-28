Belarus Strongman Says Will Go to War if Russia Attacked

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday his country would go to war if its key ally Russia was attacked, promising to host "hundreds of thousands" of Russian troops in the event of a conflict.

His remarks come as tensions simmer between Moscow and the West over Ukraine, with fears that Russia is preparing to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor.

In a televised address to the nation, Lukashenko first said his country would go to war if Belarus was attacked.

"The second instance that could lead to a war that Belarus would take part in is if our ally Russia is directly attacked," he said.

"We will stand up to defend our land — our homeland," Lukashenko added, referring to Belarus.