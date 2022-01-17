Australia Recognizes Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine for Incoming Travelers

Australia on Monday recognized Russia’s two-dose Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for travelers entering the country, making it one of the first Western countries to do so as Moscow continues to seek global approval for its jab.

Australia’s Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said it obtained information based on published studies from Moscow that Sputnik V reduces severe illness and virus transmission among incoming travelers.

“The recognition of Sputnik will expand options for the return of international students, travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia, and travel by business people and elite sports people to our country,” it said.

The TGA noted that the studies were conducted prior to the highly transmissible Omicron variant's emergence.

It also stressed that it still does not recognize the single-dose Sputnik Light booster.