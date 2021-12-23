Putin Delivers Marathon End-of-Year Press Conference Amid Ukraine Tensions, Economic Woes

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow as soaring tensions with the West over Ukraine have sparked fears of an all-out war — a topic that is likely to dominate the conference.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, media outlets were not able to apply for accreditation to the event for the first time since it was first held in 2001. Instead, the Kremlin hand-picked around 500 international and domestic journalists to participate. A number of critical independent outlets, including Novaya Gazeta — whose chief editor shared the Nobel Peace Prize this year — said they received no invite.

In addition to the Ukraine crisis currently dominating Russian foreign policy, journalists are likely to ask Putin about Russia's crackdown on civil society in 2021, including the designating of dozens of organizations and individuals as “foreign agents” and the upcoming trial to disband Russia’s oldest human rights organization Memorial.

After a year that saw ordinary Russians’ wallets hit hard by rising food prices and surging inflation, Russia’s president will want to show his voters that it is an issue his government is taking seriously.

And as Russia’s 2024 presidential election grows nearer, Putin could give a hint about whether he plans to run for a fifth term.

The end-of-year press conferences have been held every year since 2001 and can last up to four and a half hours — the length of last year’s event.

12:58: Putin is asked by the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda about Russia’s low vaccination rate and high excess death toll — the third highest per capita of any country in the world. Putin restated his opposition to mandatory vaccination and said that the problem is “absolutely not one of political will.”

He says that the importance of vaccination must be “respectfully” explained to the population, and criticized vaccine opponents for being “dishonest.”

12:40: Putin is asked another question about the impact of inflation — currently at a six-year high of 8.4% — on the Russian economy. He says Russian business figures complain to him every day about Russia’s high interest rates, but defended the Central Bank’s series of aggressive rate hikes.

“You can ‘scold’ the Central Bank for raising rates — as representatives of the real economy do, not on camera, but at meetings with me — but if you do not do this, it will be like in Turkey,” Putin said, referring to the Turkish lira’s extreme volatility in recent weeks after its Central Bank cut interest rates despite high inflation.

12:29: An Interfax reporter asks the first question, focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Russia’s economy. Putin says the country recovered better from the pandemic compared to many developed countries and says he expects real incomes to rise by 3.5%. Lists growing inflation and the country’s demographic situation as the major challenges Russia faces.

12:13: The press conference has begun.

11:19: All journalists must pass through a so-called "disinfection tunnel" upon arriving at the Manezh Exhibition Hall in central Moscow. They have also been required to test negative for Covid-19 three times and to wear face masks.