3 in 4 Ukrainians Say Russia Is ‘Hostile State’ – Survey

Some 72% of Ukrainians say Russia is a “hostile state,” according to new polling conducted amid a tense standoff between the two countries.

Russia has been accused of preparing to invade Ukraine and is amassing tens of thousands of troops close to the Ukrainian border, according to satellite images and Western intelligence reports. Moscow says it is not planning to attack and is responding to Ukrainian military posturing.

Just 12% of Ukrainians said they see Russia as an ally, according to the survey by Ukrainian polling organization Rating Group published Friday.

Despite this week’s call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, fears remain high and the rhetoric about a possible confrontation has ramped up. In stark comments issued Thursday, Putin said the ongoing conflict between pro-Russia separatists and forces loyal to Kiev in eastern Ukraine “looks a lot like genocide.”