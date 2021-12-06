Surging Food Prices Threaten Russians’ New Year Celebrations

Russians are bracing for an expensive festive season as prices for some of the nation’s most-loved New Year dishes surge and high inflation continues to eat into household budgets.

Olivier salad — a traditional mayonnaise-laden dish of potato, eggs and meat — is set to cost 15% more than last year, according to an analysis of official government price data by the Izvestia newspaper.

And the ingredients for herring under a fur coat — another traditional Russian New Year dish of pickled herring layered under vegetables and topped with bright purple beetroot — are set to cost 25% more than last year.

The so-called “Olivier Index” — which tracks the cost of ingredients needed to make four servings of the salad — is used as a bellwether indicator of the cost of living for Russian families.

Inflation is currently running at a six-year high in Russia, with food prices having risen dramatically over the last 18 months. That has hit Russian households — a majority of which have no savings — hard, coming on the back of almost a decade of falling or stagnating living standards.