Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine PM Says Russia ‘Absolutely’ Behind Coup Plot

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. Kmu.gov.ua (CC BY 4.0)

Russia is “absolutely” behind an alleged coup plot in Ukraine that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed last week, the Ukrainian prime minister said Tuesday.

Zelenskiy said Friday that Kiev is “entirely prepared” for a potential Russian invasion and added that Ukrainian security services had obtained audio recordings of discussions of a Dec. 1-2 coup. He did not accuse Russia of involvement, though he did say it involved Russian citizens.

“Absolutely,” Reuters quoted Prime Minister Denys Shmygal as saying when asked if the Russian state was behind the alleged coup plot.

We have secret data which demonstrates the special intentions [to foment a coup],” Shmygal said on a visit to Brussels for talks with top EU officials.

The Ukrainian prime minister added that intelligence had picked up activities of “outside powers” trying to influence Ukraine’s political opposition to whip up popular discontent and a government overthrow.

We understand there was influence from outside to enforce protests in Kiev, to make them stronger. Our secret service is making a special investigation,” Shmygal said.

The Kremlin denied any involvement Friday.

“We don’t engage in that,” Interfax quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov as telling reporters.

Zelenskiy on Friday called on Putin to specifically deny that Russia is “not planning” to invade Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Putin declined to say whether he planned to move Russian troops across Ukraine’s border. Putin blamed Western and Ukrainian military exercises along with other moves for threatening Russia’s security.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Ukraine Peace Talks Get Some Help From Putin

Russia is letting Zelenskiy lay out “red lines” to convince voters he can compromise without capitulating.
Notable quotes

What Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Said About Russia During His Marathon Press Conference

The Ukrainian president answered more than 500 questions during the 14-hour event.
Blame Game

Ukraine, Russia Resume Blame Game as Peace Process Hits Roadblock

On Thursday, Zelenskiy told reporters he wanted Russia to guarantee that the rebels would pull back.
Loose lips sink ships

Russian Pensioner Jailed for Treason Over Ukrainian Intelligence-Sharing

The intelligence officer sought information about military equipment and a Russian district on the border with eastern Ukraine.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.