Ukraine PM Says Russia ‘Absolutely’ Behind Coup Plot

Russia is “absolutely” behind an alleged coup plot in Ukraine that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed last week, the Ukrainian prime minister said Tuesday.

Zelenskiy said Friday that Kiev is “entirely prepared” for a potential Russian invasion and added that Ukrainian security services had obtained audio recordings of discussions of a Dec. 1-2 coup. He did not accuse Russia of involvement, though he did say it involved Russian citizens.

“Absolutely,” Reuters quoted Prime Minister Denys Shmygal as saying when asked if the Russian state was behind the alleged coup plot.