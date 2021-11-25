Kiev Says Russia Will ‘Pay Dearly’ for Invasion

Kiev warned Russia on Thursday against invading Ukraine, saying it would "pay dearly" for any such attempt, as the West fears Moscow might be plotting to send troops across the border.

Western countries have this month raised alarm over reported Russian military activity near Ukraine, with the United States saying it has "real concerns" over a new troop build-up on the border.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was hard to guess what Russian President Vladimir Putin had in mind but Kiev was doing everything to deter the Kremlin.

"We are trying to make him understand that he will pay dearly for a new attack on Ukraine," Ukraine's top diplomat said.

"Moscow must clearly understand what political, economic, and human losses it will suffer in case of a new phase of aggression," Kuleba added. "So it's better not to do it."