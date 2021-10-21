Navalny Aide Placed on Russia’s Wanted List

Lyubov Sobol, a key aide to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has been placed on a wanted list in Russia, as authorities press ahead with a crackdown on dissent.

Sobol, a 34-year-old lawyer, appeared on a list of wanted persons on the website of Russia's interior ministry on Wednesday night.

She is believed to have left Russia earlier this year after being slapped with a year-and-a-half of restricted movement for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Sobol rose to prominence in 2019 when she went on a hunger strike after being banned from running in local elections.

Ivan Zhdanov, the head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, and Leonid Volkov, the opposition politician's right-hand man, are also on a wanted list.

Most of the top Navalny allies have fled the country amid an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition in post-Soviet Russia.