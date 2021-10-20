Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Wins EU’s Sakharov Human Rights Award

Alexei Navalny was imprisoned after he returned to Russia from treatment for a nerve agent poisoning. Maxim Zmeyev / AFP

The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny its Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

The award, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, recognizes individuals who have made an “outstanding contribution to protecting freedom of thought,” and is “the highest tribute paid by the EU to human rights work.”

Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence for breaking a 2014 parole requirement to check in with Russian law enforcement while he was undergoing treatment for nerve agent poisoning in Germany. 

The prize was announced Wednesday by the European Parliament Vice President Heidi Hautala. The European People’s Party called for the immediate release of Navalny and all other political prisoners.

Navalny's allies said the Sakharov Prize for human rights awarded to him by the European parliament was a victory for all supporters of "truth."

"The Sakharov Price is, of course, an award for you all. To all the people who are not indifferent, who even in the darkest of times are not afraid to speak the truth," Navalny's FBK anti-corruption foundation said on Twitter.

The Kremlin critic has become Russia’s leading opposition figure in recent years, with his blockbuster investigations into alleged corruption of Russia’s elites garnering millions of views on YouTube.

While in Germany recovering from the attack with Novichok, investigative outlets Bellingcat and The Insider named officers with Russia’s security services as the individuals responsible for the attack on Navalny in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

Most of Navalny’s allies have since fled Russia under a wave of repression. His Anti-Corruption Foundation was liquidated by the Moscow City Court earlier this year after authorities named it an “extremist” organization.

Navalny was one of the frontrunners in contention for the Nobel Peace Prize, which eventually went to Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent Novaya Gazeta outlet, and Philippines journalist Maria Ressa.

The Sakharov Prize, set up in 1988 and named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, is awarded every year to those fighting for human rights or democracy.

Last year's award of the 50,000-euro ($58,000) prize went to the movement opposing President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The prize will be handed out in a ceremony in a plenary session of the European Parliament in December in Strasbourg.

The other finalists for the prize were a group of Afghan women for their fight for women's rights in Taliban-run Afghanistan, and Jeanine Anez, a former head of state in Bolivia who is jailed on charges of leading a coup in 2019.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more

Exclusive

Moscow Will Go Into Full Lockdown if Cases Don’t Fall – Government Order

Moscow will go into a strict lockdown if coronavirus infections continue to rise, according to a Moscow government order sent to businesses.
extreme measures

Putin Approves Non-Working Week to Stem Virus Spread

The announcement comes after record levels of deaths and infections.
DIPLOMATIC TALKS

Russia Lauds Taliban Efforts to Stabilize Afghanistan, Warns on Terrorism

Russia is hosting high-level talks with the Taliban and officials from a number of other countries, including China and Pakistan.
UNPROTECTED

6 in 10 Russians Say Law Does Not Protect Them – Poll

Belief that laws are loosely interpreted behind rising disapproval of Russia's legal system, Levada Center poll finds

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.