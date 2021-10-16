Russia Labels 2 More Media Outlets 'Foreign Agents'

Russia's government on Friday declared two more popular media outlets "foreign agents," pressing ahead with a crackdown on dissent and freedom of expression.

The justice ministry added Rosbalt and Republic to its list of "foreign agents."

Rosbalt.ru is a popular news portal with offices in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, while Republic is a subscription-based website that specializes in news analysis.

Carrying negative Stalin-era connotations, the label is a deterrent for sources and advertisers and makes it hard for journalists to carry out their work.