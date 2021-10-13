Crimea Ex-Prosecutor and Manga Star Named Russian Ambassador

Russia on Wednesday appointed a staunch supporter of Moscow's annexation of Crimea as its ambassador to the Cape Verde Islands, a move observers say shows her fall from the Kremlin's favor.

Natalya Poklonskaya became the top prosecutor for Crimea after breaking with authorities in Kiev following Moscow's takeover of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Although Poklonskaya was a lawmaker in the lower house for the ruling party between 2016 and 2021, Russian media said the Kremlin did not want her to pursue another term because of her voting record and "extravagant" statements.

Poklonskaya was the only United Russia member to oppose a highly unpopular pension age hike in 2018.