WHO Set to Restart Russian Sputnik Vaccine Analysis

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it was about to restart the process of approving Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine following a series of problems with the dossier.

WHO authorisation has been sought for the Sputnik V jab created by Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which is already being used in 45 countries, according to an AFP count.

Several Covid-19 vaccines have been given the WHO green light for emergency use during the pandemic: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac and AstraZeneca in various plants.

For Sputnik V, "the process was put on hold due to the lack of some legal procedures", said Mariangela Simao, the WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

"In negotiations with the Russian government, this problem is about to be sorted out," she told a press conference.

"As soon as the legal procedures are finished, we are able to restart the process."

WHO emergency use listing is the green light that gives countries, funders, procuring agencies and communities assurance that a vaccine has met international standards.

The listing paves the way for countries to approve and import a vaccine for distribution quickly, especially those states without an international-class regulator of their own.