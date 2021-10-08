EU Accuses Russia of Delaying Mutual Covid Certificate Approval – RBC

The European Union has accused Russia of delaying the mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccine certificates to ease travel between countries.

EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said the 27-member bloc had sent the Russian Health Ministry “all the information and requests needed to decide on recognizing the equivalence” of EU and Russian certificates.

“Russia has not yet prepared the necessary documents to be sent to the European Commission in Brussels,” Ederer told Russia’s RBC news website in an interview published Friday.

“I regret this, because mutual recognition of equivalence, including by Russia, would definitely make life easier for people traveling in both directions,” he said.