Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Two Killed in Ukraine Separatist East

By AFP
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms to support the separatists. president.gov.ua

A Ukrainian soldier and a separatist fighter have been killed in the latest clashes in the conflict-ridden east of the country, the two sides said.

The Ukrainian army has been locked in a long-running conflict with separatist fighters in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014 after Moscow annexed the peninsula of Crimea from Kiev.

Ukraine's military said on Monday that over the past 24 hours separatist fighters had launched six attacks on its troops with grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

"As a result of the detonation of an unknown enemy device, one soldier of the Joint Forces was fatally wounded," the military said in a statement.

Another soldier received a shrapnel wound, the statement added.

The Lugansk separatists' media said on Sunday that one of their fighters had been killed "as a result of targeted sniper fire".

After an uptick in violence at the beginning of the year, Russia amassed around 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in April, raising fears of a major escalation in the conflict.

Russia later announced a pullback but both Ukraine and its ally the United States said the withdrawal was limited.

The conflict, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives, has seen at least 55 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the start of the year compared with 50 in all of 2020.

The separatists say more than 30 of their fighters have died.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms to support the separatists, which Moscow denies. 

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

High stakes

The Trump-Ukraine Scandal, Explained

The White House released a summary of the call Wednesday afternoon which shows Trump asking Zelenskiy to open an investigation into Biden.
four-way summit

Russia Ready for Ukraine Peace Talks but Sets Preconditions

Russia was willing to take part in a summit that would gather the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.
raise awareness

Back in Ukraine, Sentsov Plans to Make More Films and Speak Up for Prisoners in Russia

The 43-year-old filmmaker was detained in Crimea in 2014 and sentenced to 20 years in a maximum security prison on terrorism charges.
Who's who

Who Did Russia and Ukraine Swap During Their Prisoner Exchange?

The swap included high-profile figures and was seen as a first step toward a thaw in relations between the countries.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.