Two Killed in Ukraine Separatist East

A Ukrainian soldier and a separatist fighter have been killed in the latest clashes in the conflict-ridden east of the country, the two sides said.

The Ukrainian army has been locked in a long-running conflict with separatist fighters in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014 after Moscow annexed the peninsula of Crimea from Kiev.

Ukraine's military said on Monday that over the past 24 hours separatist fighters had launched six attacks on its troops with grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

"As a result of the detonation of an unknown enemy device, one soldier of the Joint Forces was fatally wounded," the military said in a statement.

Another soldier received a shrapnel wound, the statement added.