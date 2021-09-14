Siberia Chess Match Ends in Double Murder

According to the Krasnoyarsk region Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, a conflict erupted Sunday in the stairwell of an apartment block where a game was underway between two 34-year-old neighbors.

What started as an ordinary game of chess in Siberia took a dark turn and ended in double murder, Russian authorities said Monday.

They were joined by a couple that lived in the same apartment block and, the Investigative Committee said, “a conflict arose during the game after one of the [chess players] showed unwanted attention to the suspect’s partner.”

“As a result of the quarrel, the attacker took a knife and inflicted fatal stab wounds on each of the victims,” the investigative body said in a statement.

One victim died at the scene, while another succumbed to his wombs in the hospital.

An unnamed 29-year-old resident was detained and charged with double murder.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.