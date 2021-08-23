News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Media crackdown

Russia added the independent Dozhd broadcaster and the investigative site Important Stories (iStories) to its registry of “foreign agents” on Friday and an association of freelance journalists “Fourth Sector” the following day.

On Saturday, police detained at least nine journalists from independent outlets in central Moscow protesting against the government’s crackdown on independent media.

‘Clear message’

Britain and the United States sanctioned seven Russian officials Friday on the first anniversary of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's near-fatal poisoning, which the West blames on Moscow.

The individuals — all members of Russia's domestic security service the FSB, successor to the KGB — now face asset freezes and travel bans under the sanctions.