Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Updated:
Police detain a protester holding a poster reading "Freedom to journalism" during solo pickets in Moscow. Denis Kaminev / AP / TASS

Media crackdown

Russia added the independent Dozhd broadcaster and the investigative site Important Stories (iStories) to its registry of “foreign agents” on Friday and an association of freelance journalists “Fourth Sector” the following day.

On Saturday, police detained at least nine journalists from independent outlets in central Moscow protesting against the government’s crackdown on independent media.

‘Clear message’

Britain and the United States sanctioned seven Russian officials Friday on the first anniversary of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's near-fatal poisoning, which the West blames on Moscow.

The individuals — all members of Russia's domestic security service the FSB, successor to the KGB — now face asset freezes and travel bans under the sanctions.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy president.gov.ua
Volodymyr Zelenskiy president.gov.ua

Sore spot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that the soon-to-be completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying Russian gas to Europe was "a dangerous geopolitical weapon."

The comments came as the two leaders met in Kiev for a last time ahead of Merkel leaving office after 16 years in power next month and days after she held final talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Friday prayers

At least 600 mosque-goers were detained for passport checks and biometric data collection in the Moscow region town of Kotelniki, lawyers told state media late Friday.

Other outlets, citing eyewitnesses and lawyers, said officers interrupted Friday prayers and blocked worshippers inside the mosque, in some cases asking for money in exchange for their release.

One of the Kuril Islands, Russia Anatoly Gruzevich, VNIRO Russia
One of the Kuril Islands, Russia Anatoly Gruzevich, VNIRO Russia

Asylum swimmer

A Russian man swam 20 kilometers to Japan from the disputed Kuril Islands to ask for political asylum, state media reported Sunday following reports in Japanese media that the man had been detained in Hokkaido.

Authorities in the Yuzhno-Kurilsk municipal administration said the refugee was a native of the Urals who had received free land on the Kuril island of Kunashir as part of Russia’s program to revive its Far East region.

Includes reporting from AFP.

Read more

russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | August 23

Record deaths. Mandatory vaccination. Travel reopenings.
sore spot

Merkel Struggles to Reassure Ukraine on Nord Stream 2

Ukraine's Zelenskiy warned that the pipeline was "a dangerous geopolitical weapon" for Moscow.
ready for liftoff

Russian Rocket Launches 34 New UK Satellites

It was the fifth launch this year for British operator Oneweb, which aims to provide broadband internet everywhere in the world.
CRACKDOWN

Russian Police Detain Journalists Protesting ‘Foreign Agent’ Crackdown

At least nine journalists from independent outlets were detained while staging single-picket protests Saturday.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.