OSCE Says Will Not Monitor Russian Duma Elections

International monitors said Wednesday they would not send observers to Russia for next month's general election because of a limit on numbers imposed by Russian authorities.

"We very much regret that our observation of the forthcoming elections in Russia will not be possible," said Matteo Mecacci, director of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

"But the ability to independently determine the number of observers necessary for us to observe effectively and credibly is essential to all international observation," he added in a statement.

"The insistence of the Russian authorities on limiting the number of observers we could send without any clear pandemic-related restrictions has unfortunately made today's step unavoidable."

The statement issued by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said Russia had invited both the ODIHR and the OSCE's parliamentary assembly to observe the vote scheduled for September 17-19.