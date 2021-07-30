Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sentences 3 Jehovah's Witnesses to 6 Years in Prison

Russia declared the Christian denomination extremist in 2017. Alexander Artemenkov / TASS

A Russian district court in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don sentenced three Jehovah’s Witnesses to six years in prison on extremism charges on Thursday, the religious organization told The Moscow Times in an emailed statement. 

Alexander Parkov and Arsen Avanesov were sentenced to six and a half years, and Vilen Avanesov to six years in prison. All three had pleaded “not guilty.” 

In 2017, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Christian denomination extremist and banned all of its activities. Since the designation, 51 followers are currently in prison, 33 have been sentenced to a prison term and 34 remain under house arrest, according to the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia website.  

Spokesman for the European Association of Jehovah's Witnesses Yaroslav Sivulsky called the extremism sentences “groundless.” 

“Since the Supreme Court did not prohibit professing the faith of Jehovah's Witnesses individually or in community with others, the ban applies exclusively to legal entities, but not to the faith itself,” he said in the statement.

Extremist activity includes “propaganda of the exclusivity, superiority or inferiority of a person on the basis of his social, racial, national, religious or linguistic affiliation or attitude to religion” according to the language in the 2017 ruling.

Read more about: Jehovahs Witnesses

Read more

religious crackdown

Russia Hands ‘Harshest, Longest’ Jail Sentence to Jehovah’s Witness

Russia banned the Jehovah's Witnesses as an “extremist” organization in 2017.
banned beliefs

Russian Special Agents Raid Jehovah’s Witnesses Resort as Crackdown Intensifies

Prosecutors in a Siberian city are also seeking a seven-year prison sentence for a local Jehovah’s Witness. 
Banned group

6 Jehovah’s Witnesses Jailed For ‘Extremism’ in Russia

They were detained during mass nationwide raids on suspicion of taking part in an “extremist organization.” 
No entry

U.S. Blacklists 2 Russians for ‘Torturing’ Jehovah’s Witnesses

The U.S. says the investigators were involved in the “cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment” of at least seven Jehovah's Witnesses.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.