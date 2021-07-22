Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia in Talks to Help Tajikistan Build Afghan Border Outpost

Updated:
Moscow's largest foreign military base is located in its post-Soviet ally Tajikistan. TASS

Russia will help Tajikistan build an outpost on the ex-Soviet state’s border with Afghanistan, a senior diplomat said Friday as Moscow stepped up activity in the region amid a Taliban offensive that has seen the group capture swathes of Afghan territory from government forces.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that the terrorist group controls almost all of the Tajik-Afghan border and warned of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State strengthening their positions there.

“An intergovernmental deal to provide free help for the construction of a Tajik-Afghan border outpost is now being drafted for signing,” Rudenko said.

“We’ll certainly continue to provide assistance in strengthening Tajikistan’s defense capability,” he said.

Russia plans to stage military drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan near Afghanistan on Aug. 5-10, as well as joint Russian-Uzbek drills involving around 1,500 troops on July 30-Aug. 10.

Moscow, which maintains its largest foreign military base in Tajikistan, has said it does not plan to invade Afghanistan or carry out airstrikes there.

Russia has said the United States failed its mission in Afghanistan and blamed the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces for the rapidly deteriorating stability in the war-torn country.

On Thursday, Tajikistan relocated 20,000 troops to reinforce its border with Afghanistan and conducted early-morning combat readiness checks of its 230,000 security forces.

The Taliban, al-Qaeda and Islamic State are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.

Read more about: Tajikistan , Afghanistan

Read more

muscle-flexing

Russian Tanks Move to Afghan Border Ahead of Drills

The troops will practice tasks of ensuring "the territorial integrity of Central Asian states," the Defense Ministry said.
Border Tensions

Russia to Hold Central Asia Army Drills Near Afghan Border

Russia said it will stage military drills next month with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan near Afghanistan's border where the Taliban has led a lightning offensive...
Demonstration of Power

Russia Holds Military Drills in Tajikistan Amid Taliban Offensive

Moscow is closely watching the offensive, concerned about the security of countries in ex-Soviet Central Asia where it maintains military bases.
CTSO call

Tajikistan Seeks Russia-Led Alliance’s Aid as Violence Builds on Afghan Border

The security situation along the remote, mountainous Afghan-Tajik border has deteriorated in recent weeks as U.S. forces quit the region.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.