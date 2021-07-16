Belarus Security Services Raid Homes of Independent Journalists

Security services in Belarus raided the homes of several independent journalists on Friday in a continuing crackdown on media and rights groups by President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.
The searches came two days after authorities raided the offices of a dozen human rights organizations and after the UN rights chief said recent moves by Belarusian authorities were "completely unacceptable."
Security services on Friday searched the home of Valentina Zhdanko, the head of the Minsk bureau of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the outlet said on social media.
Other journalists working for the U.S.-funded outlet also reported raids, and officials took at least one of them for questioning.
Three journalists working for opposition channel Belsat reported their homes being searched, as did an independent journalist based in the western city of Grodno.
Earlier this week the country's notorious KGB searched the offices of a dozen human rights and opposition groups across the country.
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet slammed the escalating crackdown on Thursday.
"I am deeply alarmed at the latest developments in Belarus," she said in a statement.
"Such a crackdown is completely unacceptable," said Bachelet, accusing Belarus authorities of showing "blatant disregard... for their obligations under international human rights law."
Prominent rights group Vyasna, which was targeted, called this week's raids "a new wave of repression."
In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, Lukashenko vowed to "find and bring to justice" all of his country's "wretched NGOs."
The long-serving authoritarian leader, who sparked mass protests by claiming to have won a sixth presidential term in an election last year, has drawn condemnation from the West whose leaders say the vote was not free or fair.