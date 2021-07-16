Belarus Security Services Raid Homes of Independent Journalists

Security services in Belarus raided the homes of several independent journalists on Friday in a continuing crackdown on media and rights groups by President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

The searches came two days after authorities raided the offices of a dozen human rights organizations and after the UN rights chief said recent moves by Belarusian authorities were "completely unacceptable."

Security services on Friday searched the home of Valentina Zhdanko, the head of the Minsk bureau of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the outlet said on social media.

Other journalists working for the U.S.-funded outlet also reported raids, and officials took at least one of them for questioning.

Three journalists working for opposition channel Belsat reported their homes being searched, as did an independent journalist based in the western city of Grodno.