Russian Journalists Investigating Top Cop’s Wealth Raided, Detained

At least one Russian investigative journalist has been detained and police searches are underway in the homes of two others early Tuesday after they announced a new report into Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev’s alleged hidden wealth.

The Proekt investigative outlet said its deputy editor-in-chief Mikhail Rubin was detained outside the home of the report’s author Maria Zholobova, where a police raid was already underway. Police also searched the home of Proekt editor-in-chief Roman Badanin.

Proekt's website briefly went offline Tuesday morning.

Police raided Zholobova and Badanin’s homes as part of a criminal libel investigation over their 2017 investigative report linking President Vladimir Putin to Ilya Traber, a businessman suspected of mafia connections, according to independent police-monitoring website OVD-Info.

OVD-Info reported that Zholobova, Badanin and Rubin were released from questioning Tuesday afternoon and all three are witnesses in the criminal libel case.

The statute of limitations on that case expired in 2019, rights lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote on his Telegram channel.