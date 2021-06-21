Potash, Petro Products: EU Hits Belarus Economic Pillars

By approving sanctions on potash fertilisers and petroleum and petrochemical products, European Union foreign ministers are targeting two mainstays of the Belarus economy. The sanctions – to be formally adopted by the 27-nation bloc in the coming days – target major sources of revenue for the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Potash

Belarus is the world's second-largest exporter of potash fertilizers after Canada, according to the World Bank, with sales in 2018 worth $2.8 billion. State group Belaruskali says it produces around a fifth of the world's potash fertilizer and employs 16,000 people. Exports are an important source of foreign currency for the state-controlled economy. Most Belarusian potash is exported to Brazil, China and India, but Poland and Belgium are also major clients. Production was suspended several times at the Belaruskali potash plant as workers joined strikes during last year's post-election protests against Lukashenko.

Petroleum products