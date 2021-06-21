Moscow Medical Society Holds Charity Ball Amid Record Coronavirus Surge

Hundreds of leading Moscow doctors and healthcare professionals staged a decadent “Medics’ Ball” as the Russian capital struggled to get the third wave of the pandemic under control.

Over 400 doctors, pharmacists and heads of clinics and pharmacies attended Sunday’s black-tie event just a day after Moscow recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

The third annual Medics' Ball at the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre in the city center featured performances by a symphony orchestra, famous ballet dancers and opera singers and was held without face masks or social distancing.