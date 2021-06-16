Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Third Covid-19 Wave to Peak at 25K Cases by Late June, Model Says

Russia has gone from reporting around 9,000 new cases per day in early June to more than 14,000 in recent days. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russia’s latest coronavirus surge could peak at 25,000 new cases per day by the end of June, according to a mathematical model cited by Russian media.

The St. Petersburg State University made the four-week projection as health experts raise the alarm over a third wave and blame the latest spike on Russians flouting health precautions and refusing vaccines. Moscow and St. Petersburg, the hardest-hit Russian cities by the pandemic, have both reintroduced restrictions in recent days in a bid to contain the virus' spread.

After peaking, new cases could decrease by mid-July to an average of 20,000 per day, then decline further by Aug. 1, the St. Petersburg State University projection said as cited by the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia.

Russia’s coronavirus response center has gone from reporting around 9,000 new cases per day in early June to more than 14,000 in recent days. New infections in Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak and the source of the so-called “Moscow strain” of the virus, have more than doubled in the past week to around 7,000.

The model comes as the Baza Telegram channel reported Tuesday on an alleged vaccine passport black market that enters unvaccinated customers into an official database of those who have been immunized.

Unused vaccine doses are “opened and poured out in case there’s an inspection,” Baza quoted one of the sellers as saying.

Officials say 18 million Russians, or around 11% of the population, have received one of four homegrown coronavirus vaccines so far as polls reflect deep-rooted skepticism of Russian-made jabs.

The Kremlin expressed dissatisfaction with vaccination rates Tuesday, saying they “leave much to be desired” but insisting that immunizations should remain voluntary. 

The chief doctor of Moscow’s main Covid-19 hospital Denis Protsenko is the latest public figure to call for making vaccinations mandatory to speed up the country's flagging vaccination campaign.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

slowing the spread

Moscow Announces Two-Week School Break to Contain Coronavirus

Moscow's daily Covid-19 caseload has risen from 625 to 2,300 since the beginning of September.
vaccine race

Russia’s 2nd Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Nears Approval

Volunteers were said to be “feeling good” after taking the peptide-based jab called EpiVacCorona.
Rising curve

New Virus Cases in Moscow Climb to June Levels

On Thursday, the capital recorded 1,050 new cases, the highest figure since June 23.
Vaccine Diplomacy

Putin Vaunts Russian Coronavirus Vaccine at UN

The Russian president offered to provide the Sputnik V vaccine to all UN staff for free.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.