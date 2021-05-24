Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.K. Bans Belarus Airline, Points Finger at Russia

By AFP
Updated:
U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Martyn Wheatley / i-Images via ZUMA Press / TASS

Britain on Monday banned Belarus flag carrier Belavia and said Russia was likely complicit in the forced landing in Minsk of a civilian jet to detain a dissident journalist.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also said he had told the Civil Aviation Authority to instruct UK aircraft to avoid Belarusian airspace, "in order to keep passengers safe."

Shapps suspended the operating permit of Belavia, which flies daily direct flights from Minsk to London Gatwick, and operates other flights to London Heathrow via Paris in a code-share with Air France.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had summoned the Belarusian ambassador in London to register anger over the "reprehensible" incident and "flagrant breach of international law."

He said London was mulling further sanctions on the regime of strongman Alexander Lukashenko, and the episode involving the Ryanair plane will be raised when Britain hosts G7 leaders at a summit next month.

"In reality we’ve got a number of levers but let's not pretend they're a silver bullet," he told parliament, noting Britain had already sanctioned nearly 100 individuals linked to the Lukashenko regime since "rigged" elections last year.

Asked if there was evidence linking Lukashenko's allies in Russia to the forced landing and arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich, Raab said: "We don’t have any clear details on that."

"But it's very difficult to believe that this kind of action could have been taken without at least the acquiescence of the authorities in Moscow."

Read more

'STATE TERRORISM'

Pressure Mounts For Action Over Belarus Forced Landing

The unprecedented move sparked an international outcry, with accusations Belarus had essentially hijacked a European plane.
PROBLEM ALLY

After Plane Crisis, Is Belarusian President Lukashenko Becoming a Troublesome Partner for Russia?

Analysts say Moscow’s muted reaction to the diversion to Minsk of a Ryanair flight speaks to the Kremlin’s ambivalent view of the strongman.
‘FEASIBLE AND NECESSARY’

Russia Defends Belarus Over Plane Diversion

Officials said Belarus has the right to its own methods after Belarusian state media said there was no choice but to force an emergency landing.
PUSHING BACK

Russia Gives Google 24 Hour Ultimatum to Remove Banned Content

Communications watchdog says it will slow down Google’s services in Russia if the company does not comply.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.