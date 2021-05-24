Russia Defends Belarus Over Plane Diversion

Russian officials have defended Belarus’ use of a military jet to divert a passenger plane carrying a dissident, an act Western leaders have called "state terrorism" and that may spark tougher sanctions against Minsk.

State Duma deputy Leonid Kalashnikov, who chairs the Duma’s committee on post-Soviet affairs, said Monday that Belarus has the right to choose “those methods that it considers feasible and necessary” to combat threats to its national security.

“It’s an independent state. If they see a threat to their security, then they must fight this threat,” Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Kalashnikov as saying.

The remarks came after Belarus state media claimed that its authorities had no other choice but pull Ryanair flight FR4978 from its Athens-to-Vilnius route and arrest opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. Belarus authorities said the plane had to make an emergency landing in Minsk following a bomb scare.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed “shock” at what she called Western hypocrisy over its muted reactions to past plane diversions.

“The internet remembers all cases of violent abductions, forced landings and illegal arrests made by ‘peace officers and guardians of morality’,” Zakharova wrote on Facebook, referring to Western democracies.