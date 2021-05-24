EU Cuts Air Transport Links With Belarus

The move was met with uproar and condemnation across the EU.

Protasevich was detained in Minsk on Sunday after Belarusian authorities diverted a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, claiming it had received a bomb threat.

The leaders of the 27-nation bloc also called for the "immediate release" of journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega from detention, according to the conclusions of a Brussels summit, said an EU spokesman.

EU leaders have agreed to ban Belarus' airlines from the bloc's airspace and urged EU-based carriers not to fly over its airspace after Minsk forced a jet to land to arrest a dissident.

In a meeting Monday evening, EU leaders said they had agreed to block Belarusian airlines from flying across EU airspace or landing at EU airports. It also called on EU-registered airlines to avoid flying over Belarus’ airspace, and said it would consider a broader set of “targeted economic sanctions” against the country as well as individual sanctions against those deemed responsible for the forced diversion.

State-run TV channels in Belarus on Monday evening published a video in which Protasevich made a “confession,” admitting to organizing mass protests last summer following a disputed presidential election.

Critics slammed the tape as coerced and pointed to apparent marks on Protasevich’s forehead.

The EU was already set to discuss a new package of sanctions against Minsk in response to President Alexander Lukashenko’s brutal crackdown against protesters who took to streets in their tens of thousands to contest the results of the August 2020 vote.

Earlier in the day many airlines had already started avoiding Belarus’ airspace, although flight tracking service FlightRadar 24 showed at least one Ryanair flight appeared to fly through Belarus’ airspace, under 24 hours after the Athens-to-Vilnius jet was intercepted.

Britain joined the EU in banning Belavia, Belarus’s state airline, from flying to the U.K., and called on aviation authorities to ban flights through Belarus’ airspace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also moved to ban flights to and from Belarus.

Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya — recognized by many Western governments as the victor of last summer’s elections — backed sanctions against Minsk.

"An act of state terrorism was carried out and now any passengers flying over Belarus in a civilian aircraft will be in danger," Tikhanovskaya told reporters in Vilnius.

"The regime has turned our country into North Korea in the middle of Europe," she said.

AFP contributed reporting.