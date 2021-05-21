Jailed Russian Gulag Historian Wins 2021 Sakharov Freedom Award

Jailed Russian gulag historian Yuri Dmitriyev, who is serving 13 years in prison, has won the Sakharov Freedom Award on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nobel laureate and human rights activist Andrei Sakharov..

Dmitriyev was recognized for his work in identifying victims of Soviet repressions in Karelia by reassembling the bones from mass graves, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee human rights NGO said in a statement.

“Dmitriyev’s work on so-called liquidations during the Stalin era are considered so threatening by the current Russian government that accusations of paedophilia and sexual abuse have been fabricated against him,” said Secretary General of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee Geir Hønneland.

In 2016, Dmitriyev was charged with the producing pornography sexually abusing his adopted daughter. He was acquitted in the spring 2018 only to have a second criminal case opened against him a few months later.