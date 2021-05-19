Soldier Crushed to Death at Moscow Training Ground

Security camera footage shared by the REN-TV broadcaster shows the young soldier being struck by the truck as he opened the gates to let it pass. A fellow soldier is then seen dragging the conscript from underneath the truck.

A conscript has been crushed to death by a military truck at a training ground outside Moscow, state media reported Tuesday.

“The driver of the Ural vehicle lost control and ran over the soldier who was opening the gate for it to pass through a checkpoint,” the outlet quoted the Armed Forces’ Western Military District as saying.

It said the incident took place this Monday at the Alabino military site.

Alabino is a military training center outside Moscow where Russian troops prepare for the May 9 Victory Day parade every year.

The unnamed conscript died in hospital and the truck driver has been taken in for questioning, REN-TV reported.