Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Ranked Among Worst Destinations for Expat Living

Russia outperformed only South Africa, Italy and Kuwait across a range of categories including quality of life and ease of settling in. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Russia is among the “worst” countries for living and working abroad, according to the 2021 survey published by the expat community organization InterNations on Tuesday.

Russia ranked 56th out of 59 countries on the list, outperforming only South Africa, Italy and Kuwait across a range of categories that evaluated expats’ general satisfaction with life in their new home.

InterNations divided dozens of questions into 13 subcategories and five broad indices: working abroad, quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finance and cost of living.

Russia performed worst in the working abroad category, where it ranked 52nd. Around one in five expats in Russia expressed unhappiness with their job security and gave bad marks to the local economy.

Expats rated Russia 49th in quality of life, 48th in ease of settling in and 47th in personal finance. 

Russia had a poor quality of life rating due to expats expressing unhappiness with Russia’s climate and weather as well as its air quality, water and sanitation infrastructure. Under ease of settling, Russia ranked behind only Japan in language difficulty. And in personal finance, over one-quarter of the expats said their disposable household income was not enough to cover expenses.

Russia’s only positive rating came in the cost of living category, where it ranked 25th.

Taiwan topped InterNations’ Expat Insider 2021 Survey for the third year in a row, with a majority of expats satisfied with their jobs, the economy, affordability and life in general.

On the effect of the global coronavirus pandemic, which played no role in the overall ranking, expats in Russia were more likely than the global average to say they expect it to affect their work or business in the long run (22% versus 16%), but decided to not move back home in the near future (20% versus 18%). Fewer expats than the global average said they were satisfied with Russia’s official communication regarding Covid-19 and its safety precautions (51% versus 66%), InterNations said.

InterNations, one of the world’s largest expat communities with some 4 million members, based its ranking on a survey of 14,420 expats living in 59 countries.

Read more about: Expats , Poll

Read more

Should I stay or should I go

Young Russians’ Desire to Leave Hits 10-Year High – Poll

Fifty-three percent of Russian respondents aged 18 to 24 would like to emigrate.
'Moscow case'

Almost 40% of Russians Call Moscow Protest Convictions 'Politically Motivated' – Poll

Human Rights Watch has called the mass-unrest and police-assault charges against 17 people excessive and groundless.
Expats

Russia Plummets on Ranking of top Destinations for Expats

Singapore landed the top spot in the survey as the best destination for expats overall for the third consecutive year.
Poll

Number of Russians Viewing U.S. as Threat Hits 10-Year Low – Poll

The number of Russians who view the United States as a threat to other countries has hit its lowest level in a decade, a survey by the independent Levada...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.