Apple Challenges Russia’s $12M 'Unfair Competition' Fine

Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) last month fined the Silicon Valley tech giant 906 million rubles, accusing it of abusing its dominant position in the app market. It previously ruled that Apple had wrongfully blocked the Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky’s Safe Kids parental control app while simultaneously launching Screen Time, a feature offering a similar service.

Apple has lodged a legal challenge against the Russian antitrust authority’s $12 million fine over unfair competition.

The Moscow Arbitration Court said it had accepted Apple’s claim last Friday.

Initial hearings are scheduled for June 21.

According to the court database, Apple will need to provide evidence to support its claims while the FAS will need to provide a written statement of defense.

The FAS said on April 27 that Apple worsened conditions for competing apps by giving its own products a competitive advantage.

Apple said in 2019, when the antimonopoly case was first launched, that it had removed several parental control apps because they threatened users’ privacy and security by using “highly invasive” technology.

Kaspersky has accused Apple’s policy of reducing third-party developers’ competitiveness.